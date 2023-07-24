An avalanche of pink descended on the Wabash Landing movie theater Thursday evening for the early-opening night of Barbie.
Theater-goers of all genders pulled up in magenta dresses, fuschia hair bows, cerise skirts and coral cardigans.
Efua Asamani-Baah, an incoming freshman in data science, was decked out in a rose-pink cardigan and white tennis skirt. She and her large, energetic friend group camped out in the lobby before the movie began, laughing, play-fighting and comparing outfits.
“I think Barbie is a feminist film,” Asamani-Baah said. “It’s about how it’s okay to embrace femininity because we live in a patriarchal society.”
“It’s about making femininity something you can embrace, while still being powerful,” she said.
As she spoke, her friends Matthew Santos and Aramia Gutierrez, both 18, were aggressively poking each other in the side. Gutierrez had a violet Barbie look, with a purple top, plaid skirt and long pigtails.
“I’m so excited for it. I love the director, I love that the set was hand-built,” she said, smiling brightly. “I think it’s hilarious and iconic that they caused a shortage of the color pink.”
Spencer Wilson, 17, said he sees himself as more of a “Barbie” than a “Ken”.
“Barbie is more of her own person, while Ken is a side piece,” Wilson said over the groups’ non-stop giggling and commentary. “I’m rockin’ with Barbie because Barbie’s rockin’ with me.”
The group roared with joy as Jose Gonzalez, 18, strolled up two minutes before the start of the film— without any pink. Asamani-Baah and Gutierrez procured a frilly, pink crop-top out of thin air and, ignoring Gonzalez’s half-hearted protests, pulled it over his head.
The Barbie and Oppenheimer movies have received intense social media attention since fans discovered they would both officially open on July 21. GQT Wabash Landing 9 is not holding a “Barbenheimer” double-feature, like other theaters, but scheduled showtimes so the two films could be watched in sequence, said Patrick Abrahamson, a theater employee.
Abrahamson said an astonishing 200 people bought tickets for the 7:30 Barbie showing on Friday.
“It’s the busiest movie of the summer,” Abrahamson said, in a pink shirt, from behind the ticket booth. “I saw it already. It was pretty good. Just as I expected.”
As the 7:20 Thursday showing approached, the lobby slowly filled with pink patrons. Small children dashed back and forth in Barbie shirts. College students struggled not to spill their blue slushies on their carefully-crafted outfits.
“Let me guess, Oppenheimer,” said an employee at the ticket booth as three girls in coordinated pink-and-white looks approached the counter.
One of them, Hannah Qukartz, 19, was wearing pink tennis shoes, a tennis skirt, and a hot-pink crop-top. She said she loved her Barbie Dreamhouse as a child.
“I love how the men dress in the movie,” she said. “They don’t dress the norm, it shows it’s OK for a guy to wear a sparkly shirt.”
Kelly Miller, 27, twirled in the concession line to show off her flowing, hot-pink dress. She said she loved the animated Barbie movies and is enjoying the nostalgia.
“Greta Gerwig is a pretty feminist director, I think this movie will be good for our body image,” Miller said. “Barbie has huge boobs and little toes she can’t balance on, right? In this movie, everybody is different sizes, different colors.”
Greta Gerwig also directed Lady Bird and Little Women, artistic films where young women grapple with their identity and self-worth in a stifling society.
Barbie, the movie, has a similar theme. Barbie, the character played by Margot Robbie, has an existential crisis and goes to the “real world” to discover her true self.
Gutierrez and her group were cheerful as they left the theater, and assured a reporter Barbie was “so good” and I “have to go see it.” Then, Sawyer Rebennack, Amber Vargas and Gutierrez began dancing in a single-file line to demonstrate choreography from the movie.
“By the end, you’ll be shipping Ken X Ken!” Rajuani Juggan said.
“You’ll be shipping Ken and Allen,” Vargas said, taking off her pink, star-shaped sunglasses. “But really, everyone’s secretly Ken inside.”