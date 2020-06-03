Tippecanoe County health officials reported Wednesday the first coronavirus outbreak in a nursing home here.
Public Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said the health department was informed late last week that an employee of Rosewalk Village of Lafayette tested positive for COVID-19.
"At that point, Rosewalk called in a strike team to have all of their residents tested," Adler said. With the 24- to 48-hour "time frame" to get test results back, the health department was informed Monday that 16 residents are positive for COVID-19.
Adler added that 14 of those residents are in isolation and being treated at Rosewalk Village. The other two are hospitalized.
It was also announced in Wednesday's conference that United Way of Greater Lafayette will provide support for those who are struggling to make housing payments.
"We are announcing the creation of the Tippecanoe COVID-19 Housing Stability Hotline," said Michael Budd, United Way of Greater Lafayette CEO. He added that the hotline is a collaboration of public and private organizations.
"The goal is to streamline the process for individuals who are seeking housing or utility assistance, either mortgage or rent," he said. He acknowledged the process is "a bit confusing" and hopes to make it easier for folks.
Budd said the hotline will be active, starting at 8 a.m. Friday. From then on, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information will be posted on United Way of Greater Lafayette's website by the end of the work week. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski added that the information will also be posted on the city's Facebook page.
Adler also provided more information on the county's fourth coronavirus-related death that was reported yesterday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
"The death occurred in an individual over the age of 65 who had other medical conditions," he said. The individual died in their home, Adler added.
After reiterating that tracking local recovery data is difficult without an official definition of "recovery," Adler announced that the Tippecanoe County Health Department will come up with its own definition.
"One of the things the health department will be looking at is establishing our own criteria for recoveries," Adler said. "That will include the passage of at least 28 days from the time of diagnosis for individuals who are not in the hospital."