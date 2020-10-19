Just over a quarter of the number of voters who cast ballots in Tippecanoe County in the 2016 election have already made their selections this cycle, according to data from County Clerk Julie Roush.
Early voting on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church drew 413 voters, Roush said, while 608 people lined up to cast ballots at Faith West Community Center. Saturday's total of more than 1,000 brought the county's overall number of ballots filled out to 16,075, as of Saturday evening.
About half of voters have opted to walk in to make selections at early voting sites, with the other half mailing in or dropping off absentee ballots, Roush said.
The Board of Elections had received more than 11,000 applications for mail-in ballots as of Saturday. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Thursday, and voters in Indiana must meet one of 11 qualifications to vote by mail. According to the state's absentee voting webpage, common reasons for eligibility include:
- You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county in which you're registered during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open on Election Day.
- You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that polls are open on Election Day.
- You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.