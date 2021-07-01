A West Lafayette man was found dead Wednesday in his home on Summit Drive.
Felix Joseph, 33, had no visible injuries when his fiance entered their home at 1:21 a.m. and found him dead, West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said. Emergency services were called an hour later and were unable to revive Joseph.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello performed an autopsy on Joseph on Wednesday afternoon but was unable to determine a preliminary cause and manner of death, she said. More information will be known, Costello said, after Joseph's toxicology report is released in four to six weeks.