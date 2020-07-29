The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Interstate 65 southbound Saturday night after 8 p.m. for 15 hours.
This is for crews to remove and replace the pavement on the temporary bridge over Lauramie Creek, four miles south of Indiana 38 in Lafayette, according to a news release. Motorists will be rerouted on Indiana 38 west to Veterans Memorial Parkway south to U.S. 52 eastbound to Indiana 28 and back to I-65 southbound.
During construction over Lauramie Creek, motorists have been using a temporary Bailey Bridge. The pavement has been slipping due to heat and traffic impacts. The plan is to remove the asphalt, add a membrane to the steel plate followed by 4 inches of highly polymer modified asphalt, according to transportation officials.
This closure is necessary for no vibrations on the bridge during cure and cooling time. Work is expected to be completed and the interstate reopened by 11 a.m. Sunday.
Indiana State Police will be assisting INDOT and the contractor with this closure.
Superior Construction Co. was awarded the $8 million contract. The project on I-65 includes overlaying the deck on the Lauramie Creek and Little Potato Creek bridges. The work also includes the bridge removal over the abandoned railroad tracks three-tenths of one mile north of Indiana 28. This project is scheduled for completion in August 2021.