A Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly molesting two children over the span of two years Thursday morning, according to a probably cause affidavit.
Ethan Nichols, 23, was arrested after Lafayette police received a report from one of the victims on January 12, 2022.
The victim reported that she lived with Ethan Nichols, his wife and three other children between 2019 and 2021 at a residence near Gordon Court. She alleged that Ethan had assaulted her multiple times while Ashley was away from the residence.
LPD investigated the report and visited the Red Roof Inn, where Ashley and Ethan were staying with two children, a girl less than two years old and a boy less than 5 years old.
Officers knocked on the room door but received no response. Ashley arrived at the scene an hour later at 11:15 p.m. and entered the room with the officers. The officer located the two children alone in the room, according to the affidavit.
The girl reportedly told police that she was also assaulted by Ethan Nichols between 2020 and Dec. 2021 before they moved into the hotel. She also stated that she was left in the hotel room with a third victim for several hours, according to the affidavit.
Ethan reportedly denied touching the victims, being alone with any of the children or being involved in caretaking, in an interview with LPD.
Ashley reported that Ethan frequently watched all of the children while they lived on Gordon Court between early 2020 and 2021, in a separate interview with LPD.
Ethan was booked into Tippecanoe county jail on Thursday morning, charged with child molesting and is being held without bond.