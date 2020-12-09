A personal finance website has cited West Lafayette as the 10th-best college town among small U.S. cities and 18th best overall.
WalletHub's report on 2021’s Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America to help college-bound high school seniors determine their future home for the next several years, according to a press release Wednesday. WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities – also grouped by city size – based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential.
The data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate, according to the release.
Austin, Texas, Irvine, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, topped the list for large, mid-sized and small cities, respectively.
West Lafayette was also cited as third among cities with "most students per capita," which might be a reference to Purdue's record-setting 46,000-plus students this fall.
Indiana University's home of Bloomington, Indiana, is listed as 68th overall and does not rise to the top of any of the site's best/worst categories. The Indiana cities of Muncie (second in "lowest cost of living for young people") and Terre Haute (at the bottom of "lowest quality of higher education") do.