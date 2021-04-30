The Tippecanoe County Board of Commissioners will host a rededication ceremony for the Indiana Bicentennial 2016 Bison on Monday at 11 a.m. at the courthouse square in Lafayette, according to a press release from the county commissioners' office.
The Bison was temporarily removed from the Courthouse grounds for "minor repairs," the release states. The Bison rests on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.
Sponsors of the restoration project include DeFouw Chevrolet of Lafayette, and State Senator Ron Alting, who initially donated the Bison to Tippecanoe County. The original artists were Lorie Amick and LaDonna Vohar. Tippecanoe County Maintenance Dept. and Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency also assisted in the restoration effort, per the release.
All three county commissioners are expected to be in attendance. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the live event, according to the release.