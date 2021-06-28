A West Lafayette man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating another man outside a Lafayette bar.
Brody Gilmore, 25, was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly kicking a person's head until he was unconscious. Twice during his attack, according to a probable cause affidavit. Gilmore shoved a female victim to the ground, who was trying to pull Gilmore off his first victim.
After the victim was knocked out, Gilmore fled the scene, only to return one minute later and punch the victim in the head multiple times, all while the victim was unresponsive, the documents say. The affidavit does not say what his motivation might have been or whether he was saying anything to the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for multiple facial fractures, a broken jaw and nose, and fractures in his clavicle, sternum and ribs.
Gilmore was later arrested in his home on Abnaki Drive and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail. He is being held on a $25,000 bond for his formal charges of attempted murder and battery.