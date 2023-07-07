A Lafayette police officer resigned before an internal Lafayette police investigation into his conduct could conclude.
This comes after a co-worker filed a formal complaint against Keith Earnest for allegedly using racial slurs.
The reporting officer filed the complaint on Feb. 1 after claiming Earnest used racial slurs and behaved in a socially intolerant way in an off-duty social setting.
Earnest was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 2 so LPD could begin an internal investigation of the complaint.
The reporting officer and Earnest's wife, who had been in attendance, both provided similar statements regarding Earnest's behavior during separate interviews.
Earnest denied saying any racial slurs during his statement and reportedly made several inconsistent statements during his interview.
Earnest resigned from LPD before disciplinary proceedings with the Lafayette Police Civil Service Commission could begin.
Earnest and LPD were sued in March by a man he allegedly tased during a traffic stop he conducted in August, according to local reporting.