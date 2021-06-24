Dr.Christopher Mansfield
Hospitalist Associate chief medical officer
I could probably write a book for you and kind of tell you the good, bad and indifferent, over the last 18 months or however long it’s been.
What we did at the beginning of the pandemic is really look at our current hospital, Arnett. We then looked around the other local hospitals, St. Elizabeth across the cornfield, and then other hospitals in the region and asked what can we take care of, how are we going to take care of that and in what fashion, so really setting up the structure and the process to figure out whether we have two COVID patients or all of a sudden we’re getting an influx with 100 COVID patients, how are we going to actually support our community?
And it was difficult to kind of go into the unknown, because I didn’t know and neither did anyone else know how many patients are going to be coming out at any given point in time. So, when you start to break apart the hospital or segregate an area, it’s a little daunting because you’re like, OK, I think we know kind of how to care for these patients, but we really don’t know how to care for these patients.
Early on the treatments were all brand-new. And the data wasn’t out there, because this was a whole new kind of diagnosis, whole new virus strain, so you’re saying, “Hey, team, we want you to take care of this set population — we don’t really know how to take care of it the best way, we don’t really know exactly what equipment you’re going to need. Good luck.”
It was very, very scary up front, but the way we set up our second floor, our main COVID unit and second floor usually historically has been our progressive care unit, so the when acuity goes up, patients migrate to that floor. We can give different types of medications, different kind of medication drips, and things like that. But when you have a COVID patient, you have to have so many precautions to even go into the room.
You almost are isolating a patient, to some degree, in a room in an isolated unit. And so there is the feeling of a lot of isolation and how do we make sure that patient knows that we’re still caring for (them)? So early on, we thought about putting cameras in every room, and we did that in some of our rooms with some privacy. Patients don’t really want us staring at them all the time.
So we tried to be creative as far as setting up telehealth equipment or utilizing phones and seeing them, because I could see in every room. I could sit in my office and see every patient on that unit at any given time. So I could look in there and be like, OK, you know what’s going on, then I could actually go in and talk to that patient.
And then with any different diagnosis, if I treat that 100 times I’m going to get a little bit better at treating that, knowing what the reactions are to certain medications, as are all of the team members. So over time you get better at dealing with that. The teamwork down there had a lot of singular focus with COVID and everyone rowing the boat toward the same destination. With the COVID unit, everyone just felt like family.
Fast-forward a couple months into that and then you’re like, OK, well, we’re really (feeling) kind of tiresome. At the end of the shift you’re worn out, but then you get up and you have to do it again the next day. So you started having more team bonding, we started doing meditation and different things to kind of take a break.
Unfortunately, with COVID, and the high acuity came a lot of loss of life, so that was a difficult part of that. So even though we could set it up the best and we had great personnel dealing with that, we also had to try to funnel other people in there to help support that.
It was a little bit like the war zone. I won’t lie. Especially at the beginning, trying to get everything set up and not knowing what we didn’t know at that point in time. And fast-forward to now, we can take care of a COVID patient really anywhere in the hospital, and we’ve set up different negative airflow rooms to be able to accomplish that. As we’ve learned more about the disease and what medications are safe and not safe to give, we’re able to do that in different spaces now.
One thing that continuously comes to mind is I am absolutely blessed every day with the amount of amazing people that I was able to work with, not only from a preparation standpoint, but gosh knows that we spent countless hours preparing for the unknown, but to actually then put that into play and then pivot on a dime, like literally pivoting, because we would have a new treatment algorithm that would come out, or a new way to use this type of device.
So the team engagement and team collegiality was amazing.
We started some healing circles, and it’s not like you could do a lot of social gatherings, but in the hospital, there’s more meditation, prayer and just getting together and talking in a socially distanced fashion. It’s good to hear others’ stories and their feelings because you usually felt the same thing. I mean, right now it’s even good to have some discussions, because in a way it’s almost like you feel like you have some PTSD of what you went through.
There’s certain patients you took care of for 50 days. And that’s almost two months of not only your life, but the patient’s. Most of the time they made it, and sometimes they didn’t, and it takes a toll. So talking to others about that has been helpful.
From a medication perspective, we kind of were learning on the fly a little bit. When it’s brand-new, there’s not a lot of data that’s out there. Some of the medicines we used kind of early on. We’re still using today one of those steroids, gives us some modality. We started using convalescent plasma early on, and we occasionally use that now. There have been other hit-or-miss medications throughout the process, but it was just really taking the newest studies that were coming out and adjusting our algorithm. Our pharmacy department, both locally and from a system standpoint, has done an amazing job of helping, and we would share that with our partners, across the cornfield, Franciscan Healthcare, and we would share different algorithms to make sure that everyone had the most up-to-date medical treatment possible.
‘Everyone’s exhausted’
I’m not going to totally sugarcoat it. It was difficult, not only from a workplace standpoint, because coming to work, you can get some sort of comfort by saying, “OK, we’re in it again. We’re going back to war.” It was difficult from a homefront standpoint because early on you would either not go home, or you would go home and kind of isolate yourself from your family, because you didn’t know.
Even as a provider, a doctor, I didn’t know exactly what I should be doing when I got home. I mean, should I take off all my garments and shower immediately or not? I was fearful because I wanted to protect the ones that were most valuable to myself, so it was a lot of isolation. I got comfort in the team members here and then coming back and getting it done again, so it was the strongest environment from a collaboration standpoint I’ve ever felt in my 20 years (in this career).
I have seven kids. My children range anywhere from 4 to 18. So thankfully, three of them, almost four of them now are fully vaccinated. But early on, I was extremely nervous. I didn’t want my little boys to come and jump on my lap or get that close to me, and with any kind of cough or symptom I would have, I would isolate myself in a different room or the basement or different area. It was difficult.
I use two analogies. One was it’s like you’re running in a track meet and you’re up and running the fourth event. And you run an awesome race, and you finish that; that’s COVID. But you have to then race again two events, three events later, meaning the hospital is as busy today as it has been in my entirety working here since 2009. It’s not like all COVID. Our COVID numbers are much, much better. But we just have a lot of high-acuity patients who need care, and you just feel like you’ve finished the race, you feel like you’re done, but now you have to somehow shake off that race and get back out there.
So this is a difficult transition for a lot of us.
I use this other analogy. It’s almost like we’re on a gerbil wheel and we’re running, running and running, and someone said, “OK, you can take a little bit of a break.” But now we need to get back on, and how do we do that? How do we keep the morale up? How do we protect our valued team members?
At one point in time you were a hero, from a health-care perspective, and now it’s like we need to keep churning it and do more things, and there’s other things coming at you. It was almost easier, to be honest, in COVID, because we had one focus. Everything else was taken off your plate.
And as a leader, it’s always been difficult for me to say no or remove things from my own platter and take them away from others, but COVID was great, because we didn’t really worry about anything else. We got to deal with this and this only, and now it’s coming back to where it was pre-COVID. We just need to be careful and do a lot of listening to our team members on what they’re feeling, whether it’s true PTSD-type symptoms, because the mental health is extremely important. It’s just highlighted that we need to make sure we’re paying attention to that moving forward.
I had a lot of fears early on. I remember distinctly it was right at the end of February, beginning of March, and I got a call. We were actually on a little family trip down in Brown County, and I got a call from Dr. Jim Bien saying, “This pandemic is potentially coming. Can you help lead the hospital areas? I think you’re pretty well suited to do that.” Without thinking about it or hesitating, I said, “Absolutely, happy to. I have no idea what that entails, but I’m happy to help out.”
So when I started that, I’m not really exaggerating, from March or April of 2020, there was a lot of countless times that I just couldn’t sleep because I was thinking, How can I get make sure our teams are as prepared as possible, to deal with — I don’t even know what we’re going to be dealing with — but to do everything that we can to do that?
A core group of us spent a lot of time with a lot of post-it notes and a lot of the blueprints on what we’re going to do with space, supplies and staff. Those three S’s ... got a little bit better, like in the May (2020) time period, because surgeries were shut down, the hospitals slowed down a little bit from a census standpoint, everyone was kind of waiting for the unknown. We happened to not get hit that hard initially and then we kind of got in our groove and we started picking up a little bit.
It really hit me in September, October of that year, when we started really getting busy, and then it was starting to get colder, and I was like, Oh my goodness, the vaccines are not here. I don’t know exactly what we’re getting ourselves into, but I don’t see any end. I don’t see any light at the end of this tunnel. We were just jam-packed at certain times at the end of October and November, and we were stressed and stretching farther than I thought we could go. I spent a lot of countless hours just thinking about what else I need to be doing, what do we need to be doing to support our teams to be able to support our beloved patients.
What we’ve been going through since February of last year has been probably the most trying time from a health-care perspective, maybe one of the most difficult, challenging things I’ve dealt with from a personal standpoint.
The things that we saw, like pulling up basically a morgue trailer, saying, Hey, how many bodies are we going to have to fill in the trailer? Having conversations that you don’t ever want to have, whether it’s with family members, whether it’s with coroner’s offices, whether it’s with other team members, seeing things that I prefer really never to see again.
I think the most important part now is the healing process and having everyone know is: just be patient with what we’re dealing with.
We’re trying as hard as we can to take care of what’s going on now. It’s going to take a little while to heal from the year and a half of what we just dealt with. And they say with any kind of mass casualty, mass event like that, if it happens for a couple years, it takes 10 years to kind of recover from an emotional standpoint, so I think mental health is going to be very important for everybody, not just health care but for everybody to kind of deal with that.
Everyone’s exhausted. Literally, everyone’s just really tired. We’re not exaggerating.
I don’t feel nearly as appreciated, not that you need a gold medal or a pat on the back every day, but you just don’t feel nearly the appreciation now that you did (before). “Wow, you guys are true heroes. Wonderful. You guys, thank you, thank you.” Now it’s just like, “Go do your work. Go take care of sick patients.”
I’m not saying that as a general feeling out there. I’m just speaking for some of the team members. When we’ve done exit interviews, they’re like, “I just feel like I’m expected to just go and work a million miles an hour, and I’m exhausted. I just needed to take a deep breath, and I just don’t want anything else thrown at me.” Or some that are just so really entrenched who say, “I just need to get out of health care for a bit, I just need to walk away. I literally feel like I’ve been through a war, and I can’t handle this anymore. Maybe I’ll get the passion back in three months, maybe I’ll get it back in six months, maybe I never will. But for my own mental health, I need to check out for a bit.”
And you can’t say no to that.
The light at the end of the tunnel
My first big literally punch in the arm was in December when we were like, “OK, the vaccination’s coming. I have to put some faith into the vaccination coming.” I saw that as a potential stepping stone to seeing that light a little bit closer. So that was one point.
The second point was about mid-January, end of January, when I started to see the numbers plateau off a little bit from a whole Indiana perspective. I’m like, “OK, maybe, I want to be cautiously optimistic.” Spring Break is coming soon, so I could see the light a teeny bit. The end of February, beginning of March, I started feeling better.
It’s not over. It’s not going to be over for months. But we can handle really heavy volumes, and we know how to do it. Our teams are tired, and I was more worried about the wear and tear that was going on, on all the team members, at that point in time. Then I was worried about an influx of COVID patients, to be honest. I thought we could handle that, we were much better prepared to do that. I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel now.
COVID’s going to be with us for a while, especially as we have not, and may never, obtain herd immunity, so it’s always going to be these little pockets of COVID out there.
I don’t think, unless we really have a shift, that we’re going to get enough people fully vaccinated to completely put out the fire. I mean the fire is definitely down from where it was, and we’re in a much better place. I just don’t see COVID going away for months. I still think we could probably have the same interview six months from now and we’re still going to be dealing with some sort of COVID. I think we’ll be in a better place, but I think it’s gonna be here for a while.
This January I took more of a permanent role as the associate chief medical officer, so I do less clinical this year now than I did before, which I guess is a positive and a negative, however you want to look at that.
The biggest struggle that we have right now is just being able to give our team members the break that they deserve and need. Unfortunately, there’s no rest for the weary. The biggest struggle I see is protecting our team members, to be able to still deliver high-quality care. We learned a lot about operations and learned a lot about dealing with the pandemic. I think a lot of us have never been in the throes of dealing with a pandemic before, and death at this magnitude.
But there’s got to be some positives that come out of the badness, right?
One thing that I’ve learned now is it’s good to see people’s faces again, it’s good to see smiles, it’s good to see joy back and just be safe out there. Some things you just want to internalize and never really remember. But I will say, what has happened behind closed doors inside those hospital walls has been nothing short of amazing, in my opinion, over the last year.
- As told to Natalie Fedor, Summer Reporter.