Iram Raphael Simpson Jr., 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office.
The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred Dec. 15. Officers dispatched to 22nd Street and Earl Avenue located a male victim with multiple puncture wounds on his head, neck and back, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Jan. 28. The police drove the victim to the hospital where he was treated for his wounds.
One witness who was nearby at the time of the altercation told police she saw Simpson enter the victim’s residence with two other women. She did not witness a physical altercation but saw the victim running from the apartment to get away from Simpson.
At the residence where the crime occurred, officers found a large amount of blood on the ground inside and outside, the affidavit states.
A witness who lived with the victim reported seeing Simpson and allowing him access to the residence, describing him as a friend. The witness said Simpson and the victim were in the kitchen and shook hands before Simpson allegedly sucker-punched and repeatedly struck the victim, who then ran out of the apartment.
Medical records would later show that the full extent of the victim's injuries included stab wounds to the back, neck and scalp; a collapsed lung; a skull fracture and a spinal fracture. The unconscious victim was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital and put on ventilation, according to the affidavit.
Simpson was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2012 and burglary in 2003, according to public court records.