A West Lafayette woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab her brother, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Shaterriah Alexander, 23, reportedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and tried to stab the victim after an argument on Saturday. Alexander and the victim’s mother intervened and separated the two, and Alexander left the residence through a screen door and returned through the front door. After coming back into the apartment, Alexander attempted to stab the victim again, according to the affidavit.
The victim was able to get the knife away from Alexander and pinned her to the ground until police arrived, the affidavit states.
Alexander was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness.