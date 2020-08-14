A 65-year-old West Lafayette man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of child molesting.
Stephen Joseph Behm, of the 1000 block of Ravinia Road, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl less than 10 years old during a party in June at his West Lafayette house, according to a probable cause affidavit. Another adult allegedly walked into the room and witnessed the two together.
Behm was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is younger than 14, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, according to jail records. Court records show official charges were filed today.
He is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail with no bond.