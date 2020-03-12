All four of Purdue’s satellite campuses announced Wednesday that they would halt in-person instruction following spring break in response to the growing prevalence of coronavirus, keeping in line with Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ decision made Tuesday night.
Purdue University Fort Wayne is on spring break this week and will push the end of its break to March 22, entirely canceling next week’s classes to align schedules with the main campus, according to a press release. Students will begin online instruction March 23.
Though courses through Indiana University are also offered at the campus, the extended break only applies for Purdue students. Students should plan to attend IU courses as of Wednesday’s announcement, the release states.
“We recognize the disruption and inconvenience this may cause for our campus community,” wrote Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer in a press release. “This is an imperfect scenario prompted by an unprecedented community health issue.”
Both Purdue University Northwest campuses — one in Hammond, Indiana, and the other in Westville, Indiana — will begin online learning March 23 and delay in-person instruction until at least April 6, according to a press release from Chancellor Thomas Keon. The campuses have canceled in-person instruction today and Friday, with the exception of classes where exams are scheduled to be taken.
The Purdue Northwest campuses will remain open, the release states, with employees expected to adhere to their normal work schedules. University-sponsored events with 25 or more people will be canceled through April 5 to limit community spread of the virus.
“All summer study abroad will be canceled,” Keon wrote. “Students should check with their academic adviser about alternative coursework for the summer.”
Keon advised students and faculty who are traveling to use discretion when deciding on destinations, referencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement of 14-day self-quarantines upon returning from certain high-risk countries. He “strongly discouraged” personal international travel.
Chuck Carney, Director of Media Relations at Indiana University, said Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is governed by the Bloomington campus and will adhere to IU President Michael McRobbie’s Monday announcement suspending in-person courses until April 5.
IUPUI-sponsored travel domestically and internationally has been suspended through April 5, according to the release. Outside visitors are being asked to postpone their trips, and new events of 100 or more people are prohibited until April.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health tallied 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. None of Purdue’s satellite campuses have any confirmed or presumptive cases. McRobbie’s statement said there are no cases on Indiana University’s campus, but two IU students studying abroad have reported positive tests after being in a CDC-designated Level 3 risk country.