An electrical fire outside the Varsity Student Apartment on state street led to a power outage in half the building Wednesday night.
The fire stemmed from an electrical wire suspended between the building and a nearby lightpost, West Lafayette firefighter Jeff Lyons said.
“Apparently (maintenance is) replacing the boiler, and all the tenants are using space heaters,” he said. “We’re guessing there was an over-amperage on that line, leading it to eventually snap.
“With no wind, it’s unlikely that the line was rubbed.”
Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:37 p.m. and put the fire out in less than 20 minutes, Lyons said. Another firefighter on the scene said the power company was on its way to address the outage, but by 7:05 p.m., no one had arrived.
A representative from Granite Student Living, the rental company that owns the Varsity, said he was unable to provide any further information.