Tippecanoe County has documented 20,050 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 203 deaths from the virus since Indiana began recording data last March.
The average daily number of new cases and positivity rates are drastically lower than they were during the surge in late 2020, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler said. Between 250-280 residents were contracting COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County each day in early December, Indiana State Department of Health data shows.
On Tuesday, the county reported 26 new cases and two new deaths.
The increasing proportion of the population that has already contracted the coronavirus is not necessarily responsible for the recent slowing of the virus's spread, health department administrator Khala Hochstedler said. Those who have already had COVID-19 are still at risk to catch the virus again.
"The antibodies only last 90 days," she said. "We have had several people be diagnosed twice."
The county's total population is just under 200,000, census data shows, but this figure doesn't include all Purdue students. The number of positive coronavirus cases, however, does include positive tests from the campus of roughly 46,000 total students, Hochstedler said.
Although it appears one in 10 county residents have tested positive, the omission of Purdue students from the county's census records means the official percentage of residents to have contracted COVID-19 is lower than 10%.
Hochstedler said the overall count does not include those who had a clinically diagnosed case, meaning they did not record a positive test but were told they likely have the virus by a physician.
Residents should bear in mind that the risks of transmission and infection remain significant, Adler said.
"The recent emergence of variant strains of the coronavirus creates additional risk," he said. "COVID-19 remains a very real problem. The pandemic is not over."