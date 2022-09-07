The West Lafayette Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee met at Margerum City Hall on Wednesday to discuss a bike incident on Kalberer Road that killed an international student.
The committee outlined their aim to study traffic accident patterns and look into traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps and planters to narrow the road. The committee said that adding these to the road would create island effects to help slow down drivers.
The efforts come in response to the death of Zixuan Mo, 25, a former international Purdue student from China, who was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run last month. Mo was trying to cross Kalberer Road on her skateboard and was reportedly hit by a car. Police arrested 34-year-old Trent Robinson, the alleged driver in the incident, on a preliminary charge.
Some roads, like Martin Jischke Boulevard, used to have speed bumps in place, however they were ripped out due to difficulties with snow plowing, the committee said.
Jeff Kuhn, the project engineer on the committee, led the discussion.
Traffic calming measures would be put into place once “we see if these are random incidents,” but the fatality creates a “strong consideration for traffic calming measures,” he said.