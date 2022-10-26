Natalia Barnett was left alone for four years.
However, even before that, her relationship with her adoptive parents was crumbling.
Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Natalia from Ukraine in 2010. Natalia’s Ukraine birth certificate indicated she was 7 years old at the time.
Natalia has diastrophic dysplasia, a genetic condition which leads to dwarfism and affects cartilage formation throughout the body. She went through several surgeries throughout her time with the Barnetts.
During her testimony, Natalia described her relationship between her and her adoptive mother Kristine as being good at first, but said that it later grew sour.
Over the next two years, the couple began to suspect Natalia was older than she claimed.
The Barnetts claimed to eventually discover evidence of a monthly menstrual cycle, which would imply Natalia was older than 8 when she was adopted.
Based on opinions from Natalia’s primary care physician and her social worker, the Barnetts had her birth year legally changed to 1989 in a Marion County probate court in 2012.
That same year, Natalia was hospitalized for a foot surgery, but according to Indiana State Police Det. Brandon Davenport, the Barnetts refused to pick her up after Kristine allegedly said, “open the door and let her walk.”
After neither Barnett picked her up from the hospital, the prosecution said, she was later released to a halfway house, which is an institute devoted to people with criminal backgrounds, psychiatric problems or drug abuse problems to reintegrate them into society.
Natalia said she was only in the halfway house for three hours, but the accounts differ.
Davenport claims that in his interview with Michael, the adoptive father told him that Kristine demanded he pick up Natalia because, “she would not have her midget daughter die of an overdose.”
However, defense attorney Terrance Kinnard said the couple picked Natalia up after she made a call asking to return to her parents.
Up to this point, the state claims that Natalia was using knee braces and specialized shoes in order to get around.
Natalia wasn’t at home for long though. Michael helped her move into a Westfield, Indiana, apartment soon after.
The couple later claimed Natalia was a threat to them and that she tried to kill Kristine on more than one occasion. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Kristine claimed Natalia had been placing clear thumbtacks on the family’s stairwell, and poured Pine Sol in her coffee mug in an attempt to poison her.
But there hasn’t been any evidence presented to substantiate them.
Before leaving her in the apartment, Michael helped her fill out applications for social security and disability benefits, which brought her $700 every two weeks.
Michael visited Natalia once a week, according to the defense. The defense also claimed a home health aid visited Natalia 15 times, with logs to prove the visits throughout her year in Westfield.
Natalia disputes this, though, saying Michael only visited three or four times that year and the aid only came once.
A picture shown during the trial showed a fridge filled with jars of peanut butter and jelly, groceries that Michael brought for his daughter.
Natalia said PB&J was the only thing she knew how to make.
One of Natalia’s neighbors, Toby Miles, said she was often out of breath when she walked across the road, and walked “like she had a cramp on her leg.”
Notably, Natalia no longer had any assistance equipment.
Miles also said that her hair was very bright and that, throughout her stay there, her hair only got brighter. The clothes she wore were not dirty, but Miles said he could smell her from the beginning of his front porch down to a nearby flowerbed.
After what Natalia said was a year of living in the apartment, the Barnetts moved her again.
Davenport said the family, including the Barnetts’ three sons, moved suddenly after Kristine told Michael to quit his job and move the family to Ontario, Canada, because one of the sons was allegedly invited to study at a prestigious university.
Kristine found an apartment in Lafayette, which Davenport said she chose because she said it was filled with “white trash,” and the couple moved Natalia to the apartment and paid a year’s worth of rent up front.
After moving in their daughter in the span of a day, the couple moved to Canada in August 2013.
Natalia said that she did not find out about the family’s move to Canada until the final conversation she had with Kristine.
Throughout the four-year period that Natalia stayed in Lafayette, neither Michael nor his wife made any attempt to contact her.
The electricity of the apartment was shut off after Natalia was unable to pay the bills. The air conditioning wasn’t functioning in the 90 degree summer, which made her stay more uncomfortable, Natalia said.
Her stay in the apartment lasted a few months.
After meeting Cynthia Mans, who began to help Natalia get groceries, bathe and learn basic reading and mathematics skills, Natalia moved in with Mans and her husband not long after.
During the four years with no contact with the Barnetts, she moved around with the Mans family, living in Michigan at one point before settling down in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
At one point, Natalia was evicted from her apartment for allegedly allowing some of Mans’ friends to live there.
Natalia said the friends only lived there for a few weeks, but the defense claimed it had been months.
Despite the eviction and the moving around, she never made contact with her parents during this time.