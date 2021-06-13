Two West Lafayette men were shot Saturday night at the Cottages, 2281 Lucia Lane in West Lafayette.
Tippecanoe County said in a news release Sunday they received about 50 911 calls about 11 p.m. Saturday about shots fired at the apartment complex.
Police found two men - Kahlil Christopher, 18, and Kahlil Arrington, 21 - with injuries that were not life-threatening. Christopher was shot in the middle of his back, and Arrington was shot in his abdomen, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Tippecanoe County detective division at (765) 423-9388 or the anonymous We-tip Hotline at 800-78-crime.