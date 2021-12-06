A Gary man was arrested after he allegedly battered a woman.
Ramone Ellis, 31, reportedly pulled the victim’s hair and grabbed her neck to force her into a residence during an argument on Saturday. The victim, the mother of Ellis’ children, was also forced to stay in the apartment after Ellis pulled her in, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
A witness saw the altercation and called police and Ellis was detained. The victim had no visible signs of injuries, Ferguson said.
Ellis was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery and confinement.