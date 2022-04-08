A group of nearly 90 students, teachers, parents and community members chanted “Say gay!” as they walked past West Lafayette suburbs on the way to Happy Hollow Elementary as part of a walkout organized by the students of the West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School on Friday afternoon
The walkout, organized by the Gay-Straight Alliance, also known as the Gender-Sexuality Alliance, was in protest of several anti-queer legislative bills passed in Florida and Texas, including the “Don’t say gay,” bill passed in Florida. The bill, and other like it, prevent public school teachers from instructing on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.
“It’s not anyone’s business whether you are straight or on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum,” organizer Solomon Cates said. “Feelings are a basic human need and should not be suppressed.”
The event saw a couple people giving speeches, each introduced by another organizer, Eshaal Hussain. Students were decked out in pride gear, including pins, flags, rainbow masks and more.
Before the group left the Jr/Sr. High School, 1989 alum Chris Parente addressed the attendees.
“It’s a coincidence that I’m here today,” said Parente, who was at the school with his husband of two years, attending a different event. “I think it’s actually a divine coincidence, and I am so proud of what you’re doing.
“Thank you for making your voice heard,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes. “I hope you’re loud this afternoon!”
Seniors Karl Jaagosild, Daniel Jenkins and Julia Engers all attended the protest after hearing about it from friends or online on social media.
“I definitely think Indiana legislature is not going to stop at just a couple anti-gay bills,” Jaagosild said. “I’m very worried.”
As the march proceeded towards the other school, families came outside to wave pride memorabilia at the students and cheer alongside them. Several houses had yard signs that said “Hate has no home here.”
Brandy Mowery, the sponsor of the GSA and a Jr/Sr. High teacher, said the walkout had been in the works for the better part of the month and planning had actively started since March. 13.
“Honestly, it's a student-led group,” she said, “and they’ve worked so hard to put this together and I’m proud of them.”
The march’s biggest challenge was finding a place to end it for an affordable price, Mowery said. Happy Hollow offered the space for free.
Emily Ohland, a former music educator and parent of three, teared up as she spoke about her children, two of whom are transgender.
“(My children) make me not just an ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “It makes me a proud mama bear.”
Ohland, whose younger son is a College of Engineering student at Purdue, referenced statistics regarding to high trends of suicidal thoughts amongst gay, nonbinary and transgender children, as well as the recent veto of Indiana House of Representatives Bill 1041, that would have banned transgender girls from competing in female sports at school, by Indiana Governor Eric Holocomb.
“I have a distinct feeling that if Governor Holocomb were going to be up for reelection, his response would have been different,” she said.
City councilors Kathy Parker and David Sanders were in attendance, and were amongst those who gave speeches. Both Parker and Sanders stressed the importance of registering to vote, and Parker said “the only way we get rid of the legislators that want to do these ridiculous things like mandate exclusion is to vote them out,” she said.
“You show up with your passion and your dedication and your attention to matters that impact you.”
Attendees were also asked to write to their local representatives, as well as donate to organizations such as the Trevor Project and volunteer with civil liberties organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union.
“As I look around today, I see our future,” Ohland said.
“I see young people just doing their thing, taking up space.”