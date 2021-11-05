A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating a woman in front of her child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Kerry Montgomery, 30, reportedly hit the victim multiple times in the face with an open hand early Friday morning. When the altercation went from the bedroom into the living room, Montgomery pushed the victim up against the window, hurting her arm. The victim’s son was in another bedroom in the residence during the argument, but entered the living room and saw the altercation between the victim and Montgomery, according to the affidavit.
Police arrived and detained Montgomery while they interviewed the victim. While speaking with the victim, Montgomery became noncompliant and attempted to kick the officers. One officer tried to displace Montgomery’s balance to stop the noncompliance, and Montgomery wrapped his leg around the officer’s leg and kicked it repeatedly, according to the affidavit.
Montgomery was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of intimidation, battery, battery against a public safety official, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and resisting law enforcement.