For all but three days in January, the morgue cooler at the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office was faced with as many or more corpses than it had capacity to hold, according to a January coroner’s report.
The coroner’s office investigated more deaths, 58, in January than it did in any month of 2020. There were three months of the previous year in which the coroner investigated 40 deaths, still 18 short of January’s figure, according to a 2020 annual report.
This January’s tally of investigated deaths is twice the number of deaths that were investigated in January 2020.
Coroners have jurisdiction only over deaths that occur under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, according to the coroner’s website. Those labels can also include natural deaths where the deceased was unattended by a physician.
Although the coroner investigated 58 deaths, 93 were reported for potential investigation, meaning that the difference of those cases was deemed outside of the coroner’s jurisdiction. A total of 74 deaths were reported to the coroner in January 2020, still short of this January’s toll by nearly 20 deaths.
Coroners typically investigate approximately 12% of the total deaths occurring in their county, the coroner’s website states. Most deaths chosen for investigation will be deemed natural deaths, as was the case in 2020 when 65% of deaths were ruled natural.
Coroner Carrie Costello said the morgue cooler was at or above its eight-body capacity for several days in nine months of 2020. In July, the cooler was packed every single day, which led Costello to request a “portable morgue” that nearly doubled official capacity.
Costello said the morgue has been located in the Tippecanoe County Jail for two decades. She said she is in conversation with the Tippecanoe County Commission about ways to improve the use of space in the jail facility.
The coronavirus was a contributing factor to many of the deaths, Costello said. Eighteen of last year’s 385 investigated deaths were determined to have been caused by COVID-19, according to the 2020 annual report.
Costello said this number includes only deceased people who were reported to the coroner because their death was suspicious, unusual or unattended. Incidentally, upon postmortem examination they were found to have died of the coronavirus.
In total, 190 people in Tippecanoe County had died of COVID-19 complications as of Sunday’s update to the Indiana State Department of Health’s statistics. Nearly 80 of those deaths came in January.
It is unclear whether a link exists between the spike in deaths investigated by the coroner and January’s record number of COVID-19 deaths. Six of the 58 deaths the coroner investigated were due to the virus, according to the January report, and two dozen investigations were labeled pending.