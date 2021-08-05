A Lafayette man was arrested after police searched his car for drugs and found child pornography on his cellphone, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Christopher Clark, 39, was pulled over for a traffic stop and allegedly told Lafayette police there was marijuana in his car after a K-9 drug detection dog alerted officers to a narcotic odor.
With Clark’s consent, police searched his phone and found a video which appeared to be child pornography. Clark reportedly admitted to possessing child pornography and allowed police to search his phone. After going through the phone’s SD card, police found three folders containing child pornography involving children ranging from infants to teenagers, the affidavit states.
Police also found two bags of plant material, which later tested positive for marijuana. One bag weighed 41.52 grams and the other weighed 18.35 grams. Digital scales, plastic baggies, a drug ledger and a one-hitter style marijuana pipe was also found in Clark’s car. Clark admitted to officers that he used marijuana and sold it to other people, according to the affidavit.
Clark was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, a felony count of dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.