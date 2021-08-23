Two men were taken to the hospital after both were shot in the leg in a Friday night shooting, according to a press release from Lafayette police.
The victims were reported to have been sitting inside a parked vehicle when someone opened fire at 2401 Central St at 7:42 p.m. The vehicle the victims were sitting in was shot multiple times and a house in the 2300 block of Central Street was hit.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital while the other was life-lined to an Indianapolis hospital. Both are in stable condition, the press release states.
The shooting is under active investigation.