A Lafayette man was charged with child molestation Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Eric Hewes, 50, reportedly molested two victims under the age of 14 years old. He assaulted the first victim in his car on multiple occasions between January 2020 and June 2021, the affidavit reads. Hewes assaulted the second victim multiple times from April to July 2021.
Hewes was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Friday with no bond. He has been charged with six felony counts of child molesting.