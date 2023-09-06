A neighborhood by an abandoned railway track and a 9.5-acre senior housing development project will be making its way across the river.
All this and a 37.5-acre trash transfer site that had come into some scrutiny over miscommunication between the developers were approved during Tuesday’s Lafayette City Council meeting.
One last breath for the old Lafayette railroad…
The old stretch of railway track once running through Lafayette will find its new purpose as the site of a new 16-home development between 3rd and 4th streets.
The city council approved the sale of the final stretch of railway left to be developed.
Until a $170 million railroad relocation project finished construction in the late 90s, seeing the historic Lafayette Amtrak station get physically wheeled to its current location on North 2nd Street, freight trains would run through Lafayette while heading to and from Chicago.
After the project was completed, track was steadily removed or developed around. The track where Corridor Place, the name of the new street, will be built will be one of the final stretches to be developed.
16 homes valued at $300,000 will be built besides the tracks, according to developer John Teibel.
A potential new home for seniors…
The council also approved the rezone for a 9.5-acre senior housing development on Twyckenham Boulevard.
The home’s prices will be adjusted based on income, according to an attorney for the developer and includes 50 units.
Construction will await final approval by the council next month.
Resuming the 37.5-acre trash transfer site…
After some administrative issues that delayed its approval during last month’s city council meeting, the council finally approved a 37.5-acre trash transfer site along Indiana State Route 38.
The development will move the current trash transfer site to its bigger location on 9th street. All of Greater Lafayette’s trash and recycling will make its way to the new station.
Trash transfer stations sort delivered recycling and trash to go to its respective locations. The trash sent to the current station in N. 9th Street Road has outgrown the site.
Last month’s city council meeting came to a halt after confusion over the plan’s developers caused the council to vote it down until the next meeting. The developer issues were cleared up in Tuesday’s meeting and unanimously passed.