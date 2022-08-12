Purdue and Indiana University administrators announced Friday morning Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis will split into separate academic organizations.
The university was established in 1969 as a joint venture between IU and Purdue. IU manages and owns the campus, but both Purdue and IU offer degrees through the school, the press release reads.
"What we are announcing today responds to calls we have heard from Indianapolis and across the state for a bigger and more visible Purdue in Indianapolis," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. "Our state and its largest city require a world-class, high-technology research presence of the quality Purdue represents."
Indiana and Purdue will both govern their own programs, the Purdue press release said. The "new vision" calls for each university to take a "more energized role," as well as the increased production of graduates "ready to participate in the modern economy."
Purdue will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science and technology as a "fully integrated expansion of Purdue West Lafayette." The change will also allow for study away opportunities for West Lafayette students doing internships and cooperative work opportunities in Indianapolis, the release reads. The campus will serve as the "new urban campus" extension of Purdue in Indianapolis.
A Purdue Applied Research Institute will also open on or near the IUPUI campus, the release said, and there will be a building nearby to house the expected more than 1,000 students enrolled.
Purdue and IU Presidents, Daniel and Pam Whitten, and board chairs, Purdue's Mike Berghoff and IU's Quinn Buckner, will hold a press conference in Indianapolis at 1:30 p.m. discussing the IUPUI realignment.