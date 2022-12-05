The West Lafayette City Council voted 7-1 in favor of an ordinance to ban soliciting, peddling, selling, advertising or distributing products near any roadway.
The ordinance aims to keep those who need to solicit money away from the roadways because it could be unsafe. Any person that does so would be fined $50. If fines remain unpaid, people asking for money could end up in city court.
“What we would like to do is avoid having (panhandling at intersections) become a popular way of making a buck,” said Council President Peter Bunder.
If the police tell an individual to not panhandle at an intersection, it could lead to the individual getting help from a number of social service agencies in the area, Bunder said. “There are a lot of resources (for those in need), in spite of the fact we live in Indiana, which really doesn't like poor people.”
“This is not a ban on soliciting,” West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris said. “It simply outlines areas that are dangerous for a person to be interactive, and it prohibits soliciting in those areas.”
Councilor Ted Hardesty was the lone no vote. He voted no because the bill was in perpetuity, it doesn’t have a time limit.
“I fully trust Chief (Harris),” he said. “What I fear is that an order like this can be used in a negative fashion with a new chief.”
Kirsten Gibson, a West Lafayette resident, spoke out against the bill.
“This would be an ordinance that would be enacted in perpetuity and could be used against people who are simply asking for help,” she said.