After a West Lafayette woman allegedly began arguing with her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s sister over a pack of cigarettes early Wednesday morning, she allegedly attacked her girlfriend.
The victim reportedly had a black eye, a cut on her lip, redness and scratches to her neck and face, a probable cause affidavit said.
Monique Demeritte, 33, was reportedly drinking with the other two women in an apartment in the 300 block of Brown Street when the arguments began.
Demeritte was warned for trespass from the apartment complex on July 31, according to police logs.
She was convicted of domestic battery, a level 6 felony, against the same victim on June 26.
When the other two women left the room they were drinking in, Demeritte allegedly followed them and grabbed her girlfriend by the throat with one hand.
The victim later told police she was unable to breathe when Demeritte grabbed her throat, according to the affidavit.
After Demeritte grabbed the victim’s neck, she reportedly began punching her multiple times in the face.
The witness told police there was a 12-year-old in the apartment during the fight, but the affidavit doesn’t specify the relation of the child to the people named in the affidavit.
After police arrived, they found Demeritte hiding in a closet.
She reportedly told police she did not hit or hurt anyone and she was attacked after the argument, but police noted in the affidavit that she did not appear to have any injuries.
Demeritte is charged with three counts of domestic battery, strangulation and criminal trespass.
She was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday morning with a $500 bond posted, according to jail logs, and is being held there as of Wednesday afternoon.