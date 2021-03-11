Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting someone at the Marathon gas station in downtown Lafayette on Sunday and then fleeing the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today.
Thirteen Lafayette police officers arrived around 2 a.m. to find a man laying in the road near the gas station, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his buttocks, per the affidavit. The man reportedly told officers that he had been shot by an unknown man who had fled the scene in a dark gray sedan.
One witness exited the store after hearing a gunshot and saw the victim lying in the street, he told police. He said he stayed with him and watched the alleged assailant drive away in a silver Chevrolet, at which point he reportedly smirked out of the window at the victim.
Officers searched the area for the man in a dark-colored sedan who appeared to have chased down the victim in the gas station's surveillance footage. They found a man matching the depiction at a bar on the 1300 block of Union Street, about a half-mile from the gas station, the affidavit states.
The man was 29-year-old Robert Lee Williams, a resident of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Officers detained him and located methamphetamine on his person, according to the affidavit.
After searching Williams’ car, police reportedly found a seven-round handgun with five bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber. The affidavit states that the rounds in the gun matched the color, brand and caliber of the shell casing found at the Marathon station.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where doctors determined he'd been shot in the buttocks and the bullet had passed through his body to exit his leg.
Court records show Williams was previously convicted of shooting at a public vehicle in Hennepin County, Minnesota, in 2013 and of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm in Cook County, Illinois, in 2017.
Williams was also convicted of terrorist threats in Hennepin County in 2019.
Tippecanoe County prosecutors have filed charges of methamphetamine possession, pointing a firearm, aggravated battery and attempted murder.
The state has requested a cash bond of $50,000. Williams is scheduled to stand trial July 6.