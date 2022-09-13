A 30-year-old Lafayette man arrested over the weekend in Little Rock, Arkansas, has been charged with nearly a dozen felonies after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend in a Walmart parking lot to show her "he was serious about wanting to leave."
Anthony Joseph Perez of the 1000 block of North Sixth Street was at the Walmart on Commerce Drive with 33-year-old Casey Marie Lewis, his girlfriend, about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The two had been shopping in the store, according to surveillance video, which also showed them leaving the store and heading to a silver Honda van in the parking lot that belonged to Lewis.
Witnesses called police after hearing two gunshots and spotting Lewis on the ground. Surveillance video showed Lewis leaving the van and walking behind it, collapsing to the ground, while a man who looked like Perez was seen leaving the area, according to the court document. Despite the efforts of passersby and emergency responders, Lewis died at the scene.
An autopsy showed she died from one gunshot wound. At the scene, police found a revolver in the van.
Two Lafayette police officers interviewed Perez in custody in Little Rock. He allegedly told the officers that while in Walmart, the two had argued about money issues. In the van, he said, Perez was in the front passenger seat and Lewis was in the back, although the affidavit does not describe why she would have been in the back.
"Perez said Lewis was screaming at him and he was concerned it would draw attention to them and police would be called," the affidavit said. "Perez said when Lewis would not drive them away from Walmart, he got his gun out of the glove box to intimidate Lewis. Perez said he fired a shot inside the van to show he was serious about wanting to leave."
When Lewis started toward the rear of the van, the affidavit said, Perez said he fired the gun again. "Perez said Lewis grabbed her back and screamed."
Perez is charged with felonies that include two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of criminal confinement and of being a habitual offender.
His criminal history includes battery, domestic battery, fraud and meth possession. Two days after the homicide, Perez was charged with escape after cutting off his home detention bracelet. He had been released from prison in April after serving a little more than two years on the meth possession conviction, Department of Correction records say.
Perez will be extradited from Arkansas to Indiana.