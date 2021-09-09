A Lafayette couple was arrested after allegedly using heroin in the presence of their 2-year-old child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Teena Williams, 36, and Jasey Lumley, 34, were found passed out in a running car at a freight company on Haggerty Lane Monday evening. Williams and Lumley were in the driver and passenger seat, while the child was in the back of the car. An employee of the freight company was the first to find them, and tried multiple times to wake them up before calling police, according to the affidavit.
Lumley and Williams were allegedly incoherent and appeared intoxicated, the affidavit states, and when Williams was asked to get out of the car, her balance seemed to be impaired. Lumley was taken into custody after he was found to have warrants.
Williams reportedly told police she and Lumley were using heroin and had used the heroin in the Tippecanoe Mall parking lot. Police searched the car and found and zippered container with syringes and a baggie with a crystalline substance, the affidavit states.
A representative from the Department of Child Services arrived at the scene and told police that the child was supposed to be in the custody of Williams' mother. The representative took the child back to William's mother, where he is now safe.
Williams and Lumley were arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent and unlawful possession of a syringe.