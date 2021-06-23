A small group of Lafayette residents worked together to clean the George Floyd mural in downtown Lafayette after it was vandalized Wednesday.
The mural, at the corner of Sixth and Ferry Streets, had a profane word painted over it in red spray paint.
"This piece deserves to be here just like all the other pieces that have been untouched," Lafayette resident Megan Mconklin said.
Mconklin said she enjoys the local murals and decided to help restore the painting to it's former glory.
Masters student Ben Rivera organized the cleaning party. He saw what had happened and decided to clean up the mess on his own.
Rivera used a graffiti cleaning spray, magic erasers and water to slowly take off the paint.
"If I just let it go by without doing something about it, then that's like complicit support," Rivera said.
The group had to be careful to only take off the red paint and not the actual mural underneath.