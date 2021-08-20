A Lafayette woman was charged with battery after she allegedly punched her 7-year-old child in the face Thursday.
Felicia Griego, 33, punched the child in the face in her home on the 1200 block of North Street, causing him to fall into a wall, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today. An employee of the child's elementary school called Lafayette police after she noticed bruises on his head and arm.
"Once staff laid eyes on the juvenile, staff noticed an injury and then it was immediately reported to the police," LPD Sgt. Ian O'Shields said.
The child later told police that his vision was blurry, and was then treated for a bump and bruise on his head and a bruise on the inside of his arm. The child was released from the hospital and is now safe, O'Shields said.
Griego told police she yelled at the juvenile and was mad, but that she didn't cause the injury, according to the affidavit.
Griego was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of domestic battery on a person under 14 years old and battery on a person under 14 years old with injury, both felonies.
She was also charged in 2018 with battery against a pregnant woman. Griego is currently not in jail, according to online jail records, and a motion for a no contact order has been filed.