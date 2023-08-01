The Board of Public Works and Safety approved to keep part of Grant Street closed until Sept. 22 during its Tuesday meeting.
The road is currently closed from Leslie Avenue to Salisbury Street.
With school starting back up, the northbound lane will be open on school days between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m. to accommodate access for school buses, the meeting’s agenda reads.
A school resource officer will be on site during those hours to conduct traffic, project manager Chris Gmyrek said during the meeting.
This extension is part of the Grant Street Reconstruction project. Construction crews will be installing a storm sewer, constructing retaining walls and resurfacing Grant Street during the extended time.
The city also announced Lindberg Road, between Salisbury Street and Northwestern Avenue, is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the week.
Both of Yeager Road’s lanes, between Sagamore Parkway and Cumberland Avenue, are expected to open by the end of the week.
Pavement Rejuvenation
The board approved an agreement with RejuvTec to help improve and extend the life of the pavement around West Lafayette.
RejuvTec uses technology to “treat the cause of asphalt aging, not the symptom,” according to its website. This is accomplished by covering the asphalt surface with Reclamite, a substance that “rejuvenates” the asphalt.
“This will add up to another seven years of life to the roads,” Gmyrek said.
The amount of this agreement will not exceed $22,268.03, according to the agenda. Gmyrek said this is a cheaper way to maintain roads than having to repave them every few years.
The Engineering Department also requested approval for the 2023 Sidewalk Replacement Project, estimated to cost under $50,000. Bids will be opened at the board of works meeting on Aug. 15 and will be awarded on Aug. 22, according to the agenda.