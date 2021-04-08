Two students sat in yellow lawn chairs on Third Street Saturday as they studied for an upcoming exam. They laid their laptops and books across their laps as they took in the warm weather.
Sophomore Alexis Sherrer and junior Sarah Whitaker, both in the College of Veterinary Studies, are among many students who have taken to outdoor spaces around campus to work as the weather has improved.
As colder weather has subsided, some people have gathered closer together. They say the outdoors lends them a freedom from mask-wearing while they distance from each other.
“I think you get a little bit more lenient because in your head you’re like, ‘It’s well ventilated, I’m maintaining at least 6 feet from other people, so I can take that liberty of taking my mask down,’” said Rajat Kadian, a junior in the Krannert School of Management.
Sherrer said she sees less social distancing, which is an issue when the group is composed of people one doesn’t typically spend time with. She said it’s less concerning if the group is a close circle of friends.
Whitaker said she has seen fewer masks worn on campus in general.
The temperature outside has reached the 70s just as the state has retracted certain COVID-19 guidelines. As of Tuesday, the statewide mask mandate is now an advisory.
“The lifting of mask mandates by many states, including Indiana, has unfortunately sent the wrong message that COVID-19 is no longer a serious concern,” said Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County Health Officer. “This false belief, combined with pandemic fatigue, has led some people to stop wearing face coverings.”
Preventive methods including social distancing, hand-washing, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick can prevent case surges, Adler said.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said in Monday’s city council meeting that he will keep the current mask mandate in place for at least another month, despite the relaxing of state guidelines.
Purdue has taken a similar approach. According to the Protect Purdue website, Purdue will continue to operate according to the Protect Purdue Pledge and current guidelines on masking, social distancing and gatherings through at least spring commencement ceremonies on May 15-16.
The risk is lower for spreading COVID-19 outside, yet outdoor transmission is still possible, Adler said. The Tippecanoe County Health Department recommends that people wear a mask outdoors when distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.