A lot happened in West Lafayette last weekend, with police arresting 16 people and responding to over 50 different incidents across the city. From forklift thefts to bomb threats, here’s a short roundup.
Road rage
Police responded to the 1000 block of Sagamore Parkway after reports of a road rage incident on Friday.
After a driver reportedly didn’t drive fast enough when a traffic light turned green, another driver made a “rude gesture,” according to police logs.
In response, the first driver reportedly threw an empty drink can into the window of the other car, striking them on the arm. They weren’t injured.
Bomb threat
Employees at the McDonald’s on Sagamore Parkway complained to police about an alleged bomb threat the night before, on Thursday. Reportedly, a caller had made the threat by calling the restaurant.
WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said the employees reported the incident a day later.
“The threat is believed to be unsubstantiated because no bomb went off,” he said. “Nothing suspicious was located in/around the building.”
Meijer thefts
Employees at the Meijer on U.S. Highway 52 complained to police that two people had allegedly stolen $157 worth of alcohol from the store over the course of several incidents.
The thefts reportedly began on July 17, with the most recent one on Saturday.
Forklift theft
A person reportedly stole a forklift from a construction site on Saturday near the corner of South Salisbury and East Wood streets.
After stealing the forklift, they reportedly crashed it into a nearby concrete wall and left the scene.
Ferguson said police have no leads on a suspect.
Domestic battery
Police responded to the 2000 block of Soldiers Home Road after receiving a report of an ongoing domestic dispute.
After arriving, a woman reportedly told police a man she had been in a past relationship with had battered her during an argument.
“The woman had minor injuries consistent with her description of the event,” Ferguson said. The man was reportedly arrested and warned for trespassing in the home.
Speedway theft
Police responded to the Speedway on State Street after a caller complained three people had stolen merchandise from the store.
Officers reportedly located the three suspects nearby. When questioned, one of them reportedly gave the police a fake name.
“(He) was later found to have two outstanding warrants,” Ferguson said. He was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and trespassing.
Apartment theft
Five Purdue students, who are roommates, reported a theft from their house in the 100 block of West Sunset Lane.
Ferguson said the theft may have been committed by someone who was staying illegally in the house over the summer.