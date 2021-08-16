A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly battering a pregnant woman Sunday night.
Jeffrey Gaba, 22, restrained the victim and prevented her from leaving their shared residence during an argument, West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. The victim had bruises on both of her arms and her cellphone had been broken during the altercation.
The victim is 16 weeks pregnant and Gaba is reportedly the father of the child.
Gaba was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal confinement, strangulation and battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman.