A driver on Interstate 65 near Lafayette who had been pulled over Monday jumped in his soon-to-be-impounded vehicle as a tow truck arrived and led police on a lengthy chase off and on the interstate before being detained again.
About 5:30 p.m. Monday, police say Indiana State Police trooper Matthew Clemans had stopped a white 2018 Dodge Charger on I-65, southbound near the 171 mile marker, for multiple traffic violations.
The officer discovered that the 23-year-old driver, Nathaniel Chavoues, of Lexington, Kentucky, did not have a valid driver's license, according to a news release. A tow truck was called to the scene to impound the vehicle.
But as the tow truck arrived, police say Chavoues started the Dodge Charger and drove away from the scene. Clemans initiated a pursuit.
The pursuit continued south on I-65, exiting at the 168 mile marker, traveling a short distance eastbound on Indiana 38, then back north on I-65. After reaching speeds "well in excess of the posted speed limit," according to the release, the driver again drove off the exit and got back on the interstate, this time at the 175 mile marker, and travel back south.
The pursuit continued south on I-65 for about 17 miles, entering into Clinton County, where deputies had stop sticks set up near the 159 and 158 mile markers, police say.
Chavoues was able to avoid the first set of stop sticks but struck the second set, the release said. Chavoues attempted to abruptly come to a stop but instead lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment on the west side of the interstate. Chavoues exited the vehicle and attempted to elude troopers and deputies on foot, police said, but was taken into custody a short time later.
Chavoues was not injured in the crash, according to the release. He was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, aggressive and reckless driving and possession of marijuana.