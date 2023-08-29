A helicopter landed on a bright green field as several children rushed to take photos with it. The spectacle was part of the Indiana State Police’s third annual open house Saturday morning, where officers shared information on specialty teams and resources with the public.
Roughly 50 people in the first hour gathered to see the SWAT team, K-9 unit, crime scene investigators, ISP’s helicopter and more.
Attendees spent their time talking to the officers and learning more about the equipment.
Troopers Mason Wiley and Corey Brown, who were speakers at one of the event’s booths, are crash re-constructionists who are called onto crash scenes to map out the scene, inspect the vehicle and document the incident.
“The biggest thing with (crash reconstruction) is you want to try and find who's at fault,” Wiley said. “This is a serious incident and there could potentially be criminal matters involved.”
Also manning a booth was Sgt. Matthew Clemans, a crime scene investigator who uses equipment to map out crime scenes.
“Once it's on the computer, we can walk through the scene again,” he said. “So if we ever missed anything on scenes, it's usually captured.”
On display were the bomb squad’s basic tools and equipment. Trooper Dexter Whitten showcased the bomb suit, X-ray system, a drone, a robot and a pan disrupter which is used to fire ammunition to disrupt the components of any suspicious packages.
Whitten said using a robot to fire ammunition at an object is safer than having an officer get hurt, in case something blows up.
“We've got a couple of places we can go to detonate explosives in a safe location and in a safe manner,” he said. “We just put our own explosives on top of something we need to get rid of and detonate it from a distance.”
WILO, a radio station based in Frankfort, Indiana had a booth also set up for live radio broadcast. WILO broadcasts music and local news.
Cindy Loveless, a WILO representative, said they have partnered with the ISP for its open house every year.
“How cool is it to see a helicopter land? You don't get to see that very often. Plus, they have all of their equipment out here,” Loveless said. “It's the one day they open everything up and say: we're very transparent.
“We want to let ISP know that our community supports them and how important we also feel it is for them to get in touch with the youth early so we want to be a part of that.”