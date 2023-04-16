Nine potential candidates running in the Republican Presidential Primary took the Indianapolis stage Friday, but no introduction went like former President Donald Trump’s. A two-minute video showing Trump’s rise to the presidency began, backed by a chorus of “U.S.A.” from the crowd.
The shouts of his supporters in the audience and the blare of “I’m proud to be an American” shook the walls as Trump took the stage.
Trump was one of the three declared Presidential candidates who spoke during the National Rifle Association’s leadership forum. The other two were 72-year-old governor of Arkansa, Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur, who promised to shut down the FBI if elected president. Nikki Haley, the only other Republican to announce her candidacy, sent a video in her stead.
Ramaswamy and Hutchinson may be the only declared candidates to speak in-person during the conference but were joined by five other speakers who are rumored to be considering a run. Among those was former Vice President Mike Pence, whose speech was met with a mix of boos and cheers, saying “I love you too,” to some jeering protestors.
This year’s forum comes after mass shootings dominating headlines last month after a shooter killed six in a Nashville private Catholic school. The party line was clear throughout the night though: all speakers are praying for the victim’s families and putting the blame of the issue on a “mental health crisis.”
“Democrats in Washington continue to hold common sense school safety measures hostage to their radical gun control agenda,” Trump said, “which would do nothing to prevent attacks by demented and disturbed individuals.”
Most of the candidates hit the same points on gun reform, all praising constitutional carry laws, supporting an increase in police officers inside schools and supporting increased funding for mental health institutions to curb shootings.
Ramaswamy, in particular, took a sharp aim against social media as an effort to stop shootings.
“You want to do something?” he shouted to the crowd. “You can ban social media in kids under the age of 15 or 16 before you take guns away from law-abiding adults.”
Trump himself cast a wider net and accused the media of ignoring gun violence problems in “Democrat-controlled cities.” The former president in particular took aim at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and prosecutors.
“We have radical (district attorneys) and prosecutors all across this country subverting the law to attack conservative people,” he said.
Earlier this month, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of his 2016 presidential campaign.
“The very same raging radical left lunatic attorney general in New York state is also waging war on the NRA,” Trump said.
He supported federalized gun licensing reform during his speech and spoke on his close ties with the NRA throughout his life.
“When the NRA endorsed me for the 2016 campaign it was fairly early, that was considered one of the best things to get (for a campaign),” Trump said.
“They better endorse me again,” he joked to applause from the crowd.
While gun-related issues were highlighted by some of the speakers, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb focused his speech on building new mental health institutions in Indiana.
However, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Pence, all rumored to be considering presidential runs, attended as well.
Trump didn’t acknowledge his rivals at first, but near the middle of the speech, took the time to go through multiple polls showing him beating his Republican challengers.
“I hope you gave Pence a good, warm approval,” Trump said to boos from the crowd. “I don’t know what you did, but you’ve made news today with the introduction you gave.”
He took aim at DeSantis in particular, showing multiple polls, one of which was taken on Twitter, in which the former president was beating his Floridian rival.
“I am the one (Democrats) don’t want to run against, that’s why they’re coming after me like this,” Trump said.
His potential challengers also took their fair share of pot shots, with Sununu taking aim at the former president for voicing support of red-flag laws following the Parkland shooting. Hutchinson warned the attendees about repeating 2020 in 2024 and called for a stronger leader and platform going into the next election.
Trump concluded his speech promising to add more conservative justices to the Supreme Court if re-elected president and “reverting” from the policies of the Biden administration.
“With a very dark cloud hanging over our country,” Trump said, “I have no doubt that we will together Make America Great Again.”