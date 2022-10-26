A student in the Polytechnic Institute was arrested Tuesday morning on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jennifer Merry, 21, was driving west on South Street near 26th Street in Lafayette when police pulled her over. She was heading home from a Lafayette bar, Lafayette Police Chief Records Technician Stacey Mabbitt said, and apparently had been in an argument with her friend at the bar.
Her friend was worried about Merry once she left, so she called LPD and asked them to conduct a well being check. It was then that police found her driving down the street.
Officers observed no obvious traffic violations, Mabbitt said, but Merry failed both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. Records indicated that she was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail about 4 a.m.
She has since been released, according to online jail logs.