A Lafayette man has been charged with an April 1 auto theft, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Christian Marchand, 28, allegedly stole a 2017 Hyundai Elantra after letting the victim inside a business as he was walking out. He was identified getting into the vehicle and driving away through video footage of the incident, the affidavit states.
On April 4, Marchand was seen driving the vehicle on South Street by a bystander who alerted the victim via social media, according to the affidavit. Police found the car in a parking lot at Chauncey Square Apartments off Greenbush Street and found a wallet which contained Marchand’s identity.
Along with the wallet, a container that included what was suspected to be methamphetamine, two pills, two cell phones, a laptop, multiple sets of keys were found in the car, according to the affidavit.
Marchand was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail in June, according to online court records. He has been charged with two felony counts of auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.