Indiana's COVID-19 task force announced Thursday afternoon that all state schools will remain online for the rest of the school year during the governor's daily press conference this afternoon.
State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick instructed schools to continue with remote learning practices until they had amassed 160 days of instruction or until they had provided 20 days of instruction between the announcement and the end of the year. She also directed the schools to plan for extended remote learning environments.
"Schools will be required to submit by April 17th a continuous learning plan," McCormick said.
McCormick also announced a change in course credit requirements for graduating seniors. Students in the Class of 2020 who have earned their credits through the first semester of their senior year and are currently enrolled in classes they need to graduate will receive diplomas at the end of the year.
Students in lower high school grades or middle school will still need to complete the work for this semester to receive their course credits, but graduating seniors will be given the credit for having been enrolled.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box also clarified public health guidance surrounding wearing masks in public. She stressed that mass-produced surgical masks and N95 masks should be saved for frontline healthcare and social workers like nurses and EMS professionals, but that homemade masks were acceptable for civilian use.
Indiana recently received a third and likely final shipment of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile. Box clarified that the stockpile was designed to respond to a momentary, concentrated disaster, as opposed to the nationwide, prolonged pandemic currently underway.
"We are currently working to obtain as much personal protective equipment as we possibly can," Box said.
Indiana Department of Workforce Development member Fred Payne also joined the conference to share some statistics regarding the state of unemployment in the country. This morning, the Labor Department announced 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims.
In Indiana, the week ending on March 28 saw 140,243 initial unemployment claims, according to Payne. The largest one-week total prior to this was in January of 2009, when roughly 28,000 people filed for unemployment benefits. Payne said the total claims and their rapid increase is unmatched in history.
To combat this rise in unemployment and alleviate the strain on those affected, Payne announced the Department of Workforce Development would be adding independent contractors and freelance workers to the list of unemployment-eligible parties, pending guidance from the federal government.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb cautioned the public to heed the warnings set down by the Centers for Disease Control and federal, state and local governments surrounding the virus as early as possible.
"If you're starting to act when you see the spread, it's already too late," Holcomb said.
Holcomb also responded to people criticizing the virus response as "killing" the economy or education.
"If you want to destroy an economy long-term, don't deal with the virus," Holcomb said. "We are dealing with virus economics."
The task force announced that more news concerning the dine-in ban at restaurants would come in Friday's press conference. The initial executive order instating the ban is set to expire Monday.