The Tippecanoe County Courthouse will resume in-person jury trials with new safety precautions.

Tippecanoe County Courts will resume in-person jury trials on March 1, officials say.

The previous state-wide suspension on in-person jury trials due to COVID-19 will not be extended by the Indiana Supreme Court, according to a recent press release.

Newly implemented safety precautions by the courts will include:

  • Participants will have their temperatures taken each day.
  • Participants will be required to wear masks, unless otherwise directed by the Court.
  • Participants will practice social distancing.  
  • Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available.  
  • Tables and chairs will be cleaned.
  • Large pools of prospective jurors may be broken up into smaller groups or jury selection may be conducted in a larger venue, like the Long Center.

Criminal jury trials may be scheduled sooner than civil trials, the release said. Space in the courthouse may also be limited by social distancing.

