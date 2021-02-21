Tippecanoe County Courts will resume in-person jury trials on March 1, officials say.
The previous state-wide suspension on in-person jury trials due to COVID-19 will not be extended by the Indiana Supreme Court, according to a recent press release.
Newly implemented safety precautions by the courts will include:
- Participants will have their temperatures taken each day.
- Participants will be required to wear masks, unless otherwise directed by the Court.
- Participants will practice social distancing.
- Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available.
- Tables and chairs will be cleaned.
- Large pools of prospective jurors may be broken up into smaller groups or jury selection may be conducted in a larger venue, like the Long Center.
Criminal jury trials may be scheduled sooner than civil trials, the release said. Space in the courthouse may also be limited by social distancing.