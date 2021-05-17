Parade entries are due Friday for this year's Tippecanoe Memorial Day Parade, which is set for 11 as.m. May 31.
The parade will be hosted by the city of Lafayette, which is collaborating with the Tippecanoe Veterans Council to honor local veterans, according to a recent press release.
“We need to pay tribute to our veterans this Memorial Day, especially to those veterans who were isolated during the pandemic,” City Clerk Cindy Murray, who is organizing this year’s parade, said in the release. “I’m encouraging businesses, schools, church groups, Boy Scout troops, Girl Scout troops, dance companies, etc., to participate in the parade to support our veterans who have given so much to our country."
Murray said she also encourages citizens to line the parade route and to thank veterans on the holiday.
The parade will start at 16th and Alabama streets and proceed onto Main Street, turn onto Wallace Avenue by Frozen Custard, to Park Avenue and then turn into the entrance of Columbian Park, per the release. The parade should not last any longer than 30 to 45 minutes.
A program will immediately follow the conclusion of the parade in the grassy area by the maintenance building in Columbian Park.
The registration form for the parade can be found here.