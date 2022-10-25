Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone.
Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
The second day in the case against Indianapolis man Michael Barnett began on Tuesday, focusing primarily on the timeline of Natalia’s years living on her own and whether she’s actually disabled.
Barnett is charged with neglect of a dependent, in this case one who is disabled, after he and his wife moved to Canada, leaving his adopted daughter, Natalia, alone in a Lafayette apartment in 2013.
Did Natalia’s condition allow her to properly function alone?
Indiana State Police Det. Brandon Davenport confirmed that he took a video in 2019 of the house she lived in for four years. The video showed that to get to the apartment, there is a set of five stairs from the street to the yard, a set of six stairs from the yard to the door on the side of the house, and then a 12-stair hallway to the second-floor apartment in the converted house.
Michael Barnett's attorney, Terrance Kinnard, pointed out that Natalia lived in the apartment in 2013, and the videos and photos Davenport provided were taken six years afterward.
Photos from the apartment showed the bathroom with a clawfoot tub, the bedroom and the kitchen with an electric stove top with controls near the back, a fridge and a top-loading washer.
Tinkle said Natalia would have had "great difficulty" lifting her legs to get in and out of the tub. Tinkle, a Purdue alumnus and a clinical geneticist that has run numerous dysplasia clinics around the Midwest, testified as an expert in dysplasia, specifically diastrophic dysplasia, which Natalia has.
Before trial, he reviewed medical records for Natalia from 2008 to 2018 that Starbuck sent him.
Diastrophic dysplasia is a genetic condition that affects cartilage formation and, as Tinkle explained, can lead to malformed bones in the neck, spine, ankles, pelvis, knees, pelvis, arms and hands.
Starbuck clicked through pictures on a TV screen of X-rays of different body parts of a person with diastrophic dysplasia. On top of the dwarfism from the condition – Barnett is 4-feet-1-inch – she has contractures throughout her body, she said.
A contracture is a permanent tightening of skin, muscle or tendons that restricts joint movement, Tinkle said. For example, she couldn't completely straighten her knee since it was always flexed and bent.
The malformed bone structure affected Natalia's ability to grip things, because she could only use certain fingers, Tinkle said the medical records from 2008 to 2018 show. She walked tip-toe because of contractures in her ankle, and she overcompensated on one side while walking because of malformations in her pelvis.
She may have been able to use a stool to get in and out of the tub, he said, but that would be "problematic" because of the "tip-toe" position of her foot and the fact that everywhere she stepped would be slippery.
The first witness of the trial was Dr. Joseph Bellflower, the orthopedic surgeon who performed one of Natalia's two club foot surgeries. Club foot is a genetic defect in the feet that happens when the joints in the feet dislocate from those in the ankle.
Bellflower said it makes the patient's feet turn down and inward, somewhat like a golf club. At the time she came in for the surgery, she was mostly using a wheelchair, he said.
While he said it's not completely understood, he thinks there's a neurologic component with diastrophic dysplasia patients that makes clubfoot more likely, somewhere between 25% and 30%, to come back even after surgery.
This would have made it challenging for her to walk up the stairs to the Lafayette apartment she and Kristine Barnett, her adopted mother, signed the lease for in July 2013.
The tub isn’t the only appliance Natalia might have had issues with, Tinkle said. The same is true of the stove top, which he said would have been “next to impossible” for Natalia to use.
"Even with a stool, she would have been leaning on top of the burners to handle the controls," he said.
Kinnard asked Tinkle if he knew from the medical documents whether Natalia even used the stove to make meals, and Tinkle said she told doctors that she normally made microwave meals.
Natalia would have had to use a grabber to extend her reach and grip objects for the washer and most other things in the kitchen, he said, but even grabbers require grip strength and shoulder mobility. She didn't have much of either of those, he said. A coffee mug, for instance, would be "substantial" weight and difficult to manage with a grabber.
Lindsay Yenna, former vice president of operations for the company that manages the property, said she didn't remember whether the appliances in the photos were the exact ones in the unit while Natalia was there, but those are the type of appliances the management company provides.
While she lived in the apartment, which was less than a year, Natalia requested a deadbolt on the door to get inside and the latch on the storm door be installed low enough so she could reach. Yenna said both were done. Those were all the accommodations Natalia asked for, and neither she nor Kristine Barnett said anything about accommodations the day they signed the lease and got the keys to the apartment.
A picture from the front of the house showed a bus in the background.
"It's within the block," Yenna told Riley Pelton, another one of Michael Barnett's attorneys, about the bus stop "easily within walking distance."
That bus stop kept coming up throughout morning testimony.
A typical goal for dysplasia patients in physical and occupational therapy is to be able to walk 100 to 200 feet without stopping, Tinkle said, but Natalia's documents show she struggled walking just 10 to 20 feet. She would have needed "several stints" to get to the bus stop or some assistance walking there, he said.
Living alone for four years
Davenport, the ISP detective who investigated the case, said he believed Natalia could have been the victim of human trafficking when ISP first noticed her living alone.
He interviewed 40 people throughout his investigation, including Barnett, who he interviewed in Barnett's home in Indianapolis about Natalia’s status.
Davenport's testimony offered information told to him by Michael Barnett, including things Kristine reportedly said to Michael. The defense repeatedly challenged this testimony, arguing that Davenport relaying things that Michael said Kristine told him is hearsay. Judge Steven Meyers acknowledged that some of the testimony was hearsay, but overruled objections against it because Davenport learned the information through an official interview as a detective.
Barnett told Davenport he “got along” with his adoptive daughter, but Davenport said he described his relationship with his ex-wife, Kristine Barnett, as “World War III.”
Kristine came up multiple times during the questioning. Prosecutors asked Davenport if Barnett feared his wife, to which the defense objected before Davenport could answer, and the question was stricken from the record.
At one point when Natalia was hospitalized in 2012, Davenport said Barnett told him that Kristine refused to pick her up and said, “open the door and let her walk.”
The prosecution went on to say that neither Michael nor Kristine picked up Natalia from the hospital; she was later released to a halfway house.
A halfway house is an institute devoted to people with criminal backgrounds, psychiatric problems or drug abuse problems to reintegrate them into society.
The prosecution alleged that Natalia was left in the halfway house for three days before the Barnett’s picked her up. Kristine demanded that Michael do so because, “she would not have her midget daughter die of an overdose,” Davenport recalled.
The defense challenged these claims, saying that Natalia was only in the halfway house for three hours. Davenport said he doesn’t know which time frame is true.
The couple then sent Natalia to an apartment in Westfield, Indiana, where she remained for a couple of months.
Before leaving her in the apartment, Barnett helped her fill out applications for social security and disability benefits which brought her $700 every two weeks.
The state then called to the stand Westfield resident Toby Miles, who said he interacted with Natalia often.
Miles said Natalia would walk across a street leading to their home often because she enjoyed the flowers he and his wife were planting.
He added that she was often out of breath when she walked across the road, and walked “like she had a cramp on her leg.”
He also said that her hair was very bright and that throughout her stay there, her hair only got brighter.
The clothes she wore were not dirty, but Miles said he could smell her from the beginning of his front porch down to a nearby flower bed.
He also mentioned that an older man visited her often, which he took notice of because of the contrast of his sports car compared to the lower-income apartments around it.
While Miles did not state the fact during his testimony, prosecutors said that during this time Barnett would visit once a week to deliver groceries to Natalia.
This period would not last, though.
Davenport said that the family moved suddenly after Kristine told Barnett to quit his job and move the family to Canada.
Kristine found an apartment in Lafayette, which Davenport said she chose because she said it was filled with “white trash,” and the couple moved Natalia to the apartment.
Davenport added that Barnett paid a year’s worth of rent up-front in order to sign the lease. Yenna, who worked for the company managing the property, said Barnett paid between six months to a year’s rent, but she doesn’t remember exactly how much.
After moving in their daughter in the span of a day, the couple immediately moved to Canada in August 2013.
The defense said that the couple had to move in order to support the studies of Jacob Barnett.
Throughout the four-year period that Natalia Barnett stayed in Lafayette, neither Barnett nor his wife made any attempt to contact her.
The defense challenged this, saying that the couple left a care worker to check up on her, but not a lot of detail was given on this arrangement and how long it lasted.
The care worker is expected to give testimony Wednesday.
The defense added that she didn’t stay in the apartment throughout the four years, saying that she was living with friends in Michigan and Crawfordsville.
They also argued that during this time she was 24 during her move to Lafayette.
Kyra Weaver, a neighbor of Natalia Barnett during her time in Lafayette, compared her to her 5-year-old child during the time she knew her.
Weaver also washed Natalia Barnett’s clothes and made her food on several occasions.
But Natalia's struggles were no fault of Michael Barnett's, Kinnard argued. Everybody faces some challenges in life. It's difficult for him to play basketball, he used as an example, because he isn't very tall.
Tinkle argued that the analogy didn't fit because playing basketball isn't a necessary, day-to-day activity, and it isn't painful for Kinnard to play basketball even when he does. For Natalia Barnett, though, daily activities like walking and picking things up is challenging and painful.
Tinkle still agreed when Kinnard asked whether Natalia will have difficulty anywhere, not just the apartment, and her life will be difficult "because that's the hand she was dealt."