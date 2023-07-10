A project including two seven-story apartment buildings and public use park was approved at Monday’s city council meeting.
The project will be built on the corner of North River Road and State Street, currently occupied by businesses like Bruno’s Pizza.
The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission recommended the project unanimously in June.
The city council was also unanimously in support of the project, but city council member David Sanders called on Purdue to build more of its own housing.
“I was strongly in favor of the new development that's being proposed, I think it’s exactly right,” Sanders said. “I still don't think that we should be letting Purdue off the hook.”
He said there is a large influx of residents in the community largely due to “uncontrolled” admissions policies. But the community is growing even without those policies.
Kevin Riley, the attorney for Landmark Properties, announced last month that the developers hope to move-in n fall 2026.
“We’re hoping to break ground in early 2024,” said Beau Pahud, the vice president for Landmark Properties.
No timeline on a move-out day has been given to the businesses occupying the area, Pahud said. No leases have been signed yet for the retail space in the new apartment buildings.
The project will have street parking on the street that will be constructed between Howard Avenue and Brown Street and will also have about 420 surface spaces for tenants and businesses.
There will likely be between five and 10 electric vehicle charging stations between the lots, Pahud said, but nothing has been finalized as of Monday.
During the public comment section, no one came forward to oppose the project, although several people did come to support it.
Bruno Itin, the Bruno in Bruno’s Pizza, said he likes the idea.
“I just want to say that we do support this project and it's been really fortunate to work with Beau’s staff on the project and to see it come full circle,” he said.
This project is the second development part of the West Lafayette downtown plan, after the Hotel planned at 332 Brown Street earlier this year.
“There is a presumption that some of these things just happen, that all of a sudden we have some space to do these great things, but that couldn't be farther from the truth,” Mayor John Dennis said. “The Levee has always been an area of targeted development. We were patient enough and now we’re fortunate enough that it’s actually the right time to develop it.”
Park recreation plan approved against APC’s recommendation
A controversial amendment to the Park Recreation and Open Space Plan laying out areas for possible new parks, trails and green spaces was also approved during the meeting.
Some of he parks included in the plan would extend past West Lafayette city limits, a point of contention with members of the public.
The plan commission partially recommended the amendment, but left everything outside of West Lafayette out of their recommendation.
Brent Mills said the amendment would put a reservation on his property, a golf course extending outside city limits, preventing him from developing it for five years.
Mills, along with a couple other members of the public, supported the APC’s recommendation to omit everything outside city limits.
Council president Peter Bunder said there wasn’t time to discuss Mills’ particular issue and moved on.
David Hittle, director for the APC, said the amendment is a plan just like the downtown plan is a plan. This doesn’t set anything in stone, and it just outlines possibilities for future parks and trails.
It is a long-term plan, so it includes areas outside city limits for the possibility that any of it is annexed into the city, Hittle said. It is apparently a standard practice for similar plans.